Three of the Nigerian Dubai returnees observing the 14 days mandatory isolation in Lagos have tested positive for COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known on Sunday in Lagos.

Abayomi, through his Twitter account, said that those affected had been admitted to the state’s COVID-19 care centre for appropriate treatment protocols.

The commissioner said that the state government and its Ministry of Health would continue to adhere strictly to the quarantine protocols.

He said the government would also continue to enforce necessary precautionary measures toward containing the spread of the COVID-19.

“I again urge Lagos residents and particularly, those who recently returned to the country to cooperate with our #COVID-19 response teams as may be desirable at all times and in all circumstances,” Abayomi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Federal Government evacuated 256 Nigerians from Dubai amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

They arrived in Lagos on May 6 and had been observing their 14 days quarantine in hotels at Lekki and Ikeja. (NAN)