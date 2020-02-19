Merry Men 2, Living in Bodage, Breaking Free and The Ghost and The House of Truth have been selected as the three best Nollywood films to be showcased in Hollywood, California at the third edition of Nollywood in Hollywood.

The event slated for March 27 and 28 would start with an opening night premiere at the historic Egyptian Theater in Hollywood. The prestigious theatre which has been instrumental in introducing Nollywood films to the Hollywood industry in the first two editions of the event hosts an annual showcase of the best five foreign films in the world. It was chosen to show the special black and white version of PARASITE in the run-up to its historical feat at the Academy Awards.

“We’re delighted to continue this event which is fast becoming a staple of the Hollywood calendar.

Thanks to our airline partner, KLM/Air France for making this possible. Their belief in Nigeria and Nollywood has seen them fly the selected filmmakers and actors to Hollywood where they have been exposed to the industry.

We believe Nollywood In Hollywood is making a huge difference in Nollywood and positively impacts how the world perceives the Nigerian nation,” says Maceo Willis, director of operations for NOLLYWOOD IN HOLLYWOOD.

The event continues on Saturday, March 28, at the famous Norris Theatre on the campus of the University of Southern California. The theatre has hosted films by the most notable filmmakers in global history, many of them alumni, from Steven Spielberg to Ryan Coogler.