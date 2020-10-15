Ayo Alonge

Three Nigerian startups — Aspire Power Solutions, QuickCheck and SeamlessHR ,— have been shortlisted among the 10 African startups selected for the 2020 C4A Venture Showcase Series A.

In a statement released on the website of the organising body, the selected startups will demonstrate strong revenues and competitive edge, while also ensuring they impact their immediate environments.

“We are proud to announce the 10 African startups selected for the 2020 C4A Venture Showcase Series A. The founders will showcase their businesses online in front of investors during the frica Early Stage Investor Summit (#AESIS2020) n November 3-4 2020 ith the aim of raising $500,000-$10million in Series A capital.

“To ensure that innovative high-growth ventures that have the potential to yield high social and environmental impact secure the capital they require, it is imperative we continue efforts to establish a strong Series A market. Improved access to liquidity and downstream funding supports the development of a strong African startup ecosystem, and further propels a still nascent but fast-growing early-stage investing movement gaining traction across the continent.

“The 10 companies in the 2020 VC4A Venture Showcase – Series A portfolio represent the best Series A investment opportunities on the continent. They have been vetted by VC investors through a rigorous referral and selection process. They demonstrate strong revenues and competitive edge, are well-positioned for regional and international expansion and are working on important innovations in the healthcare, finance, transport, commerce and advertising sectors.

“The founders will showcase their businesses online in front of investors with the aim of raising $500,000-$10 million in Series A capital. All companies provide technology-intensive or innovation-based products or services that are currently available in one or more African markets,” the statement read.

Aspire Power Solutions provides Nigerians round the clock power at a fraction of their current costs and with unparalleled service.

QuickCheck is a one-stop platform for all your financial needs in Nigeria. The startup provides financial services to underserved consumers through data science and a smartphone app. It builds a credit profile and enables Nigerians across the country to access micro loans from their phone within minutes, without the need for any form of collateral or guarantor.

SeamlessHR is a cloud-based HR and payroll SaaS platform that helps African businesses automate all their human resources and payroll activities, from “hire to retire”.

Other African startups that made the list include Afrikrea from Côte d’Ivoire. Afrikea is the world leading e-commerce platform dedicated to fashion, art, beauty, food and handicraft; Gozem, a Togolese transport technology startup which allows thousands of passengers to travel safely and reliably by linking them to certified drivers, be it tricycles or taxis.