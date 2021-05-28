From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

An early morning attack on the Divisional Police Headquarters in Umutu, Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State on Friday by gunmen left three officers dead.

The victims included two constables and an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) who was said to have died as a result of shock of the cold-blooded attack.

The armory of the station was however not invaded by the rampaging gunmen, who are believed to have also attacked Ndemili police station where they destroyed facilities.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Ari Muhammed Ali, who confirmed the attack on Umutu Police Station, said his men killed two of the gunmen during the invasion.

Ali regretted that the hoodlums succeeded in removing the bodies of their colleagues.

“What happened was that at about 1:45am this morning (Friday), we got information about attack on Umutu Police Station, which was repelled by our men.

“Having put up that gallant fight, we lost two constables who were shot dead while an ASP died of heart attack in the process.

“He (the ASP) was not shot, which means that he was shocked and the shock killed him. He was foaming from the mouth.

“So, we were able to repel the attack. Our men killed two of them but because they came with vehicles, they quickly moved their bodies away. But to the glory of God, the station is safe. No arm was lost,” Ali said.

Gunmen had also attacked the Nsukwa Divisional Police Station in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state where they killed three officers and razed the station on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

In the Nsukwa incident, the invaders carted away weapons before setting the station on fire.

Friday’s attack also followed the killing of a policeman when hoodlums launched a surprise attack on operatives on routine patrol along the Otulu-Akwukwu-Igbo Road last Wednesday morning.

The ringleader of Wednesday’s attack on the patrol team has however be arrested, according to the acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe.