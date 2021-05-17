From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

It was a black Sunday for the Delta State Police Command, yesterday, as three of its officers were shot dead by gunmen.

This followed the razing of the Divisional Police Station at Nsukwa, in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

The attack, which occurred at about 2am, also left some other officers wounded.

Locals said they were jolted from sleep by the sound of sporadic gunshots in the sleepy agrarian community, as gunmen laid siege to the station.

A resident, who spoke anonymously, said the community now “leave in fear, people are panicking over what happened last night.

“They were four policemen on guard; they shot three police officers dead, while others got injured.

“Even police motorcycles at the premises were burnt also. They destroyed vehicles and carted away their ammunition,” he said.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who regretted the incident, said the deceased officers did not include the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) as earlier speculated.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ari Muhammed Ali, who also confirmed the attack, said the command lost three officers.

Ali described it as a black day for the command, but vowed that the culprits would be brought to book.

He said investigation has already commenced, adding that “we are getting useful information.”

Ali did not rule out the possibility of having collaborators from those who have been perpetrating similar attacks in the South East.

“However, we will get to the root of this matter and bring the suspects to book,” he vowed