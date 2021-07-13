From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Many people on Tuesday cheated death in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, as a fuel laden tanker lost control and crushed four vehicles at Challenge area of Ibadan.

As gathered, the accident occurred close to the newly installed traffic lights at challenge.

Though many people cheated death, three passengers, however, sustained varying degrees of injury when the fuel tanker lost control and rammed into the four vehicles.

The crushed vehicles were reportedly stopped by the traffic light, controlling traffic at the junction. In the process of waiting for green light so that they proceed, the tanker lost control.

An eyewitness, who introduced himself as Kolapo Ishola, said: “The vehicles were already on a queue, waiting for the green light to pass them. Suddenly, we all saw the tanker running uncontrollably towards the junction. The driver of the tanker was pressing the horns of the vehicle.

“This alerted people in the vehicles to the impending dangers and a number of them, abandoned their cars and ran for safety.

“The three injured victims sustained deep cuts and bruises on their bodies. But they were later rushed to Adeoyo State Hospital, Ring Road.”

The Sector Commander, Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) in Oyo State, Mrs. Winifred Uche Chukwura, who confirmed accident, said: “Nobody died in the accident; only three persons sustained injury. They had bruises on their bodies as a result of the impact of the crash. The accident was caused by brake failure and loss of control.”