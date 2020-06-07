(dpa/NAN)

Three people have died after a car crashed into a pond in New Zealand on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to a report of a vehicle underwater at a central North Island farm near the town of Raetihi, police said in a statement.

“Tragically the three people were deceased when recovered from the pond by emergency services,” the police said.

Police were working to support the family of those killed.

Worksafe, the government agency that oversees workplace health and safety, has been notified.