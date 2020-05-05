Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Three policemen attached to Yaba Police Division, Ondo town, Ondo State, have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The officers were alleged to have contracted the disease from a female colleague who refused to go for testing despite showing symptoms.

It was gathered that the policemen have been admitted at the state Infectious Disease Hospital in Akure, the state capital.

Sources said the female police officer resorted to taking herbs for treatment rather than go for a test to know her COVID-19 status.

She was, however, exposed by a relative who posted on a WhatsApp platform that her sister had been taking herbs at home to treat herself rather than go to the hospital.

The relative said she cried out so that innocent people around her would not be infected in case she tested positive.

Her words: “I’m ready to give all information needed. It’s my blood sister. The family members did not know. Our neighbours too don’t know about her health condition and she is drinking herbs.”

She wondered what was happening to other officers too, stressing that she must not be the only one in Yaba police station, since it is a big police station in Ondo town.

Police spokesman for the state, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed that there was an officer, infected with the disease at Yaba Police Division.