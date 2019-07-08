Tony Osauzo, Benin

Three policemen have been detained at the Edo State Police Command headquarters over two stolen fully- loaded AK 47 rifles at a Guest House in Benin City.

The identities of the detained policemen were given as Sergeant Uzor Emmanuel, Corporal Micheal Akharamen and Constable Jimoh Aliu.

It was learnt that a sales girl, security personnel and manager of the guest house, where the guns were stolen, have been quizzed and granted bail.

The guns were said to have been officially assigned to the policemen for duty patrol as personnel of the state-own security outfit codenamed “Operation Wabaizigan” but failed to return to base and return the guns to the armoury.

‎According to sources, the two junior officers gave their guns to Sergeant Emmanuel who was said to have checked into a guest house at Uwasota area in Egor Local Government Area.

‎It was further learnt that Sergeant Emmanuel was with a female friend inside the hotel when at about 2 am he raised an alarm that two of the three rifles he took into his room had been stolen while he was inside the toilet.

‎But the owner of the guest house, Mr. Obodo Otuya, who called for full investigation into the incident told journalists that claims by Sgt. Emmanuel were questionable.

He said reports from his staff showed that Sgt. Emmanuel checked in with one AK-47 rifle and a lady.

‎Spokesman for the Edo State Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident and said investigation wa still ongoing.