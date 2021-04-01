From: Joe Effiong,Uyo

Three policemen including a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) have been confirmed dead while four others have been declared missing following an attack on them by hoodlums in Essiem Udim council of Akwa Ibom State.

Essie Udim, the local government area of Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has been in tumoil for some time now.

Daily Sun gathered that the police and other security personnel have come under sever attacks in the area in the past weeks even as.property of the locals worth millions of naira have been destroyed.

A release by the Nigeria Police, Akwa Ibom Command, signed by the state PPRO, Odiko McDon yesterday tagged: “Unprovoked attacks on security officers” said recently the security agencies, especially the police have come under persistent unprovoked attacks, leading to the deaths and destruction of property, a trend which is totally absurd and unacceptable.”

The release said whereas the remote and immediate causes of these unprovoked attacks were unknown, a discreet investigation was however on the way to unravel same and seek lasting solution.

It admitted that on March 30, 2021, one Ben Ajide (CSP), the Commander of the Command’s Quick Intervention Unit and two others were killed, while four others are still missing, bringing the number of policemen feared dead to seven

“The Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, is deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack on security personnel who were out maintaining the peace, which led to the demise of CSP Ben Ajide who was the Commander of the Command’s Quick Intervention Unit and two others, while four others are missing.”