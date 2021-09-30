From John Adams, Minna

More facts have emerged on the attack of the Palace of the Emir of Kagara, in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, on Tuesday evening.

Daily Sun gathered that three mobile policemen were killed during the attack, while some civilians have been declared missing by their families.

A source close to the town informed Daily Sun that it was not clear if civilians were among the casualties. He, however, disclosed that unspecified number of people were also abducted during the attack which the villagers said took the security agents unaware.

Bandits, said to number about 60, invaded the palace of the Emir of Kagara, Alhaji Ahmad Guna Kagara at about 5:30pm on the said day with about 20 motorcycles, with each rider carrying three bandits.

The state police command was yet to make any official statement 24 hours after the attack.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.