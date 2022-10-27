From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The remaining three kidnapped farmers in Iseyin, Oyo State, have been freed after their abductors collected N10 million as ransom. They regained freedom on Friday, October 14, 2022.

The money was released to the kidnappers through their approved network to avoid further loss of lives. This was after one of the farmhands was killed during a gun duel between the kidnappers and security men during the chase to free the captives.

The three victims released were reportedly seen at settlement centre upon their arrival before they were taken to the police station.

Chairman, Iseyin Farm Settlement, Mr Rasheed Adepoju, said: “While we mourn the death of one of the victims in the hands of the abductors, we want to thank God that the rest are back home and are going to be with their families. We shall talk more on this as time goes on.”