From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Three persons, one of them a cop, were in the early hours of Thursday shot and wounded in Umuahia, the Abia State capital when police from the state command engaged armed robbers in gun duel.

An eyewitness account has it that in recent times, the suspected armed robbers have been lurking around banks located on Bank Road, Umuahia waiting for customers with large chunk of cash to attack.

It was gathered that following intelligence information, the police in the early hours of Thursday ambushed the suspects armed robbers.

On sighting the police, the men of the underworld were said to have opened fire.

Police responded and in the ensuing gun battle, about three persons were shot and wounded.

Among the injured was a female health worker identified as Apollos Theresa, who was hit by a stray bullet on her head.

Another person hit by bullet was equally a woman identified as Chimuanya Joy who was shot on her belly.

The third, a police officer, sustained injury during the gun duel and was rushed to hospital where he is receiving medical attention.

The armed robbers reportedly abandoned their red Toyota car with registration No. Lagos: LND 126 HC and snatched another one with which they fled the scene.

Efforts to reach the Abia State Police command spokesperson, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna was not fruitful.