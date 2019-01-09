Many people, including journalists, were injured by the shots that were fired. Chinelo Obogo There was chaos yesterday as three people were killed and many injured at the kick-off of the campaign of the Lagos State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which held at the Skypower field, GRA Ikeja, yesterday. Lagos: Agbaje, Sanwo-Olu, 8 others to debate Jan 14

The campaign was supposed to commence at 10am but it eventually started by 12:30pm after the arrival of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and Sanwo-Olu. The national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, was absent. Before the commencement of the event, 63 out of the 91 political parties in the country endorsed Sanwo-Olu for governor. A few minutes into Ambode’s speech, a shot was fired by one of the thugs who stood close to the music stand and it was immediately followed by multiple gunshots from party supporters and police officers as those in attendance took cover.

It could not be ascertained what led to the pandemonium, but Daily Sun observed that a fight broke out among some members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), who were standing close to Alabi Pasuma’s music stand, and in the process, one of the union’s executive members, Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, was badly injured.