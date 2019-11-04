Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

A building that collapsed in Akaeze community in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State at the weekend has killed three kids of the same parents.

The names of the children whose father was simply identified as Okereke were Mmesoma, 11, Onyinyechi, 5, and John, 3.

It was not clear what led to the collapse of the building last Friday but the structure was said to be weak and dilapidated. Sources said, however, that the mother of the deceased kids, Elizabeth, had expressed concern over the physical condition of the house.

She was said to have asked the husband to consider relocating them from the thatched house as she no longer felt safe living in it. The husband was yet to do so before the building caved in.

“The family could not afford money to make alternative arrangements for relocation as a result of hardship,” a source said.

Meanwhile, the deceased kids have reportedly been buried while their surviving son and their mother were said to be receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Police in Ebonyi could not confirm the development as its spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the matter had not been reported to her office but promised to provide details when confirmed.

However, the Coordinator of Akaeze Development Centre, Onyebuchi Ogbadu, confirmed the incident.

“When I received the information, I rushed to the place and saw that three kids were dead instantly while the surviving mother and one of the children were rushed to the hospital. It was very critical. The incident happened on Friday night,” he said.