Tony Osauzo, Benino

The Edo State Police Command has arrested three serving soldiers and a civilian for alleged kidnapping and armed robbery.

The military personnel said to be on police wanted list for series of kidnappings in Agenebode, Fugar and other areas in the state, were arrested after serious investigation by the police.

The indentities of the military suspects were given as Corporal Collins Ameh with Force number, 13NA/70/4960 of 3 Division, Jos; Lance Corporal Balogun Taiwo, number 13/NA/69/0369 of 35 Battalion, Katsina; and Private Evans Isibor with number 15/NA/73/1529 of the Artillery Brigade, Owerri Imo State, on a special duty in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The civilian suspect gang was identified as Goodluck Igbenebor.

Corporals Ameh and Balogun were said to have kidnapped Mr. Joseph Otono on October 30, in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State and snatched his Toyota Voltron car.

The victim was reportedly released after payment of ransom by his relation.

Luck ran out of the two soldiers when they were arrested by the police in Ehor, Headquarters of Uhunmwode LGA ,Edo State on their way to Lagos to sell the car.

The same gang had reportedly kidnapped a classroom teacher in Fugar, Mrs Catherine Izuagie, on September 9,and she was also released after payment of ransom.

Also, Private Isibor who was posted to Maiduguri, capital of Bornu State, to combat insurgency along with other soldiers, was alleged to have kidnapped Mohammed Hassan in Agenebode, Etsako East LGA, Edo State on October 14.

Isibor and his civilian accomplices who are now at large, were said to have also collected ransom to effect the release of the kidnapped Hassan.

The suspects were identified by victims as those who kidnapped and robbed them.

Daily Sun gathered that the police with the help of high technical intelligence are now on the trail of other gang members who are on the run.

It was further gathered that extensive investigation is ongoing, as the Edo State Police Command is said to be in contact with the military authorities.

Edo State Police public relations officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the suspects were being interrogated by the Command’s Head of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

“Yes I can confirm to you that three soldiers and a civilian have been arrested by the State command for kidnapping and armed robbery. They are currently being quizzed by the head of SARS, SP Richard Balogun,” Nwabuzor said.