Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian army said three of its soldiers were killed and eight others injured during a shoot out with the Boko Haram terrorists group at Munguno in Borno State.

Acting director army public relations Colonel Saghir Musa who made this known however said that the soldiers killed scores of the terrorists while several of them escaped with gunshot injuries.

According to him, “Troops of Sector 3, Operation LAFIYA DOLE attached to Super Camp Monguno on Friday 30th August 2019 while on patrol dealt a devastating blow on Boko Haram terrorists along Monguno-Mairari-Gajiram axis. The patrol team came in contact with the terrorists and engaged them with heavy volume of fire that neutralized countless number while a few escaped with gunshot wounds going by blood trails in the general area.

“The gallant troops also recovered some weapons and equipment from the terrorists.

“Sadly, during encounter 3 of our gallant soldiers paid the supreme price while 8 other soldiers sustained injuries. The bodies of the fallen heroes and those that sustained injuries have since been evacuated. The wounded are being treated and are in stable condition. The highly motivated troops have continued combing the general area with a view to clear remnants of hiding terrorists.

“The Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai, along with some Principal Staff Officers from the Army Headquarters, Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE and other Commanders, have visited the troops and those wounded in action”.