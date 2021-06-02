From John Adams, Minna

Mohammed Babangida, the son of former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, narrowly escaped death, on Monday evening, when one of the cars ran into a trailer loaded with tomatoes along the Minna-Suleja highway,

Three of the security guards died in the accident after their black Toyota Prado had a head-on collision with the trailer traveling in the opposite direction.

Mohammed, who was heading to Abuja after an engagement, was said to be in a Honda space bus, with other members of his family behind the security vehicle.

Although no member of the Babangida family was hurt, three of the security personnel in the SUV died on the spot, while one was critically injured and currently receiving treatment at the National Hospital, Abuja.

However, details of how the accident occurred were still sketchy, but eyewitness told Daily Sun that the bad portion of the dual carriage highway at Mallam Karu village, where all vehicles divert to one lane was responsible for the head-on collision between the trailer and the convoy.

Meanwhile, sympathisers have continued to troop into the UpHill Mansion of the former military president over the unfortunate development.