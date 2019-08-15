Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

No fewer than three soldiers have been feared killed and some injured during an assault on a community near Maiduguri by Boko Haram.

Residents of Mammanti, a rustic community at the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State capital, said they started hearing sporadic gunshots Wednesday night.

“We were hearing gunshots and we suddenly saw people running from Mammanti side,” Ahmad Ali, a resident of Molai told Daily Sun.

Security said some soldiers were immediately deployed to the area to push back the insurgents who were already advancing toward Maiduguri. The deployment led to heavy firing and gun battle with the insurgents.

Daily Sun gathered that some of the insurgents were killed as some also escaped with wounds from gunshots. Sadly at least three soldiers reportedly died in the gunbattle which caused panic in some parts of the capital Wednesday. Residents of Maiduguri said the assault lasted for nearly an hour before the insurgents pulled back.

Similar attack also occurred at Borno central town of Dikwa but details of the attack was not known at press time due to poor telephone services.

Boko Haram has stepped up attacks on some towns around Maiduguri, the state capital in recent time.