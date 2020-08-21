The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said three soldiers were killed and two others injured in a foiled attack by terrorists on a military location at Kukawa, in Borno State.

Eight terrorists were also said to have been killed while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

The wounded soldiers are currently receiving treatment at the military medical station in the area.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known, said peace has been restored in Kukawa as troops have taken full control of the area.

Enenche in a statement said: “As part of the Boko Haram (BHT)/Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) elements campaign of terror and destruction, the terrorists on August 18, 2020 attacked troops’ location in Kukawa town in Borno State where the attack was vehemently thwarted.

“During the incident, 8 BHTs were neutralized and unconfirmed number escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Unfortunately, three soldiers were fatally wounded and later gave up at the military medical reception station at kukawa military location. Two others also sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the military medical station.

“The situation in Kukawa is now calm with troops in full control. The Nigerian Armed Forces wishes to assure the general public that there is no going back in its struggle to see to the rebuilding and resettlement efforts for the displaced people.

“The futile attempt by the terrorists to thwart it only spurred the gallant troops for more decisive action.

“The people of Kukawa are, therefore, advised to go about their normal lawful businesses without any hindrance.

“They are also enjoined to always avail the troops and other security agencies with credible information about the terrorists and any suspicious persons accordingly.”