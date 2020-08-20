Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), said three soldiers were killed and two others injured in a foiled attack by terrorists on a military location at Kukawa, in Borno state.

Eight terrorists were also said to have been killed while several others escaped with gunshots wounds.

The wounded soldiers are currently receiving treatment at the military medical station in the area.

Coordinator

Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche, who made this known, peace has been restored in Kukawa as troops have taken full control of the area.

Enenche in a statement said

“As part of the Boko Haram (BHT)/Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) elements campaign of terror and destruction, the terrorists on 18 August 2020 attacked troops’ location in Kukawa town in Borno State where the attack was vehemently thwarted.

“During the incident, 8 BHTs were neutralized and uncomfirmed number escaped with gun shots wounds. Unfortunately, 3 soldiers were fatally wounded and later gave up at the military medical reception station at kukawa military location. Two others also sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the military medical station.

“It could be recalled that on 29 July 2020, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum flagged off the re-opening of Munguno-Cross Kauwa-Kukawa Road which was followed almost immediately with the resettlement of some of the displaced people from Kukawa and life was already picking up in the town. The attack by the terrorists was therefore a deliberate attempt to reverse the milestone achievements recorded regarding IDPs in the areas of; peace building, reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement efforts by the government.

“The situation in Kukawa is now calm with troops in full control. The Nigerian Armed Forces wishes to assure the general public that there is no going back in its struggle to see to the rebuilding and resettlement efforts for the displaced people. The futile attempt by the terrorists to thwart it only spurred the gallant troops for more decisive action.

“The people of Kukawa are therefore advised to go about their normal lawful businesses without any hindrance. They are also enjoined to always avail the troops and other security agencies with credible information about the terrorists and any suspicious persons accordingly”.