Molly Kilete, Abuja Abuja

The Nigerian Army said three of its soldiers were killed and eight others injured during a shootout with the Boko Haram terrorists group at Munguno in Borno State.

Acting director, army public relations, Colonel Saghir Musa, who made this known, however, said that the soldiers killed scores of the terrorists, while several of them escaped with gunshot injuries.

According to him: “Troops of Sector 3, Operation LAFIYA DOLE attached to Super Camp Monguno, on Friday August 30, while on patrol dealt a devastating blow on Boko Haram terrorists along Monguno-Mairari-Gajiram axis. The patrol team came in contact with the terrorists and engaged them with heavy volume of fire that neutralised countless number, while a few escaped with gun shot wounds. The gallant troops also recovered some weapons and equipment from the terrorists.

“Sadly, during the encounter, three of our gallant soldiers paid the supreme price, while eight other soldiers sustained injuries. The bodies of the fallen heroes and those that sustained injuries have since been evacuated. The wounded are being treated and are in stable condition. The highly motivated troops have continued combing the area with a view to clearing remnants of hiding terrorists.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai, along with some principal staff officers from the Army Headquarters, Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, and other Commanders, have visited the troops and those wounded in action.”

Meanwhile, he Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its Air Task Force (ATF), working under Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has destroyed more terrorists’ camps and killed scores of Boko Haram terrorists at Yuwe ‘C’.

Director Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said: “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft of the Air Task Force (ATF), Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has neutralised scores of Boko Haram insurgents in air strikes conducted yesterday, August 31, 2019, at Yuwe ‘C’ in Borno State. The air raid was executed in continuation of Operation GREEN SWEEP 3 after credible intelligence reports, which were also corroborated by series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, established that the settlement was being used as a hideout for the insurgents.

“The ATF, therefore, detailed two alpha jets and an L-39ZA aircraft to attack the target area. As the aircraft arrived overhead the target area, several insurgents were seen attempting to flee, while many others concealed themselves in the structures and dense vegetation of the area.