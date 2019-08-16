Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

No fewer than three soldiers were allegedly killed, while others sustained injuries, when the Boko Haram insurgents attacked a community near Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Residents of Mammanti, a rustic community at the outskirts of Maiduguri, said fear gripped them when suddenly they started hearing sporadic gunshots yesterday night.

A resident of the area, Molai told Daily Sun that soldiers were immediately deployed to the area to push back the insurgents, who were already advancing towards Maiduguri. The deployment led to a heavy gun battle with the insurgents.

Daily Sun gathered that some of the insurgents were killed during the gun battle, while some others escaped with gunshot wounds, leaving at least three soldiers. It was gathered that the death of the soldiers caused panic in some parts of the capital city yesterday. Residents of Maiduguri said the assault lasted for nearly an hour before the insurgents pulled back.

Daily Sun correspondent reports that similar attack also occurred at Borno central town of Dikwa, but details of the attack were not known as at press time due to poor telephone services. Boko Haram insurgents have stepped up attacks on some towns around Maiduguri, the state capital in recent time.