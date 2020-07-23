Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

An uncompleted three-storey building located along Nkaliki Road, opposite Abakaliki Local Government Area headquarters in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State collapsed yesterday morning as a result of substandard materials allegedly used in erecting the building.

Consequently, the Ebonyi State government has ordered the immediate arrest of the site engineer handling the construction of the building for doing a bad job capable of causing deaths and damage to unsuspecting residents.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Mr. Stanley Okoro Emegha, gave the order while inspecting the collapsed building alongside the Special Assistant to the Governor on Capital City, Mrs Chinyelu Udoku.

Our correspondent gathered that no life was lost in the incident.

However, Emegha has directed that the site be sealed and called on the members of the state Neighborhood Security Watch to cordon off the area.

He said: “I am directing that the site be sealed while the police should immediately arrest the site engineer. He must explain what led to the collapse of the building.

Fortunately, no life was lost but government must find out what transpired.”

On her part, Udoku directed that the Abakaliki Capital Territory should provide the person that gave approval for the building and instructed the residents to evacuate the area immediately.