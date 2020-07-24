A three-storey building situated at 95 Abeokuta Street, Ebute-Meta, Lagos, collapsed on Friday while the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), rescued a 30-year-old woman alive from the rubble.

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General of LASEMA, said this at the rescue operation site in Lagos on Friday.

He said the agency received a distress call at about 1.10pm, and immediately mobilised the response team to the site of the building collapse.