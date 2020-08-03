Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Youths of Mbosi community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State yesterday stripped and paraded three young men in their late 20s along the streets of the community for allegedly stealing a motorcycle belonging to the President General of Mbosi Town Union, Chief Marcel Ukonze.

The suspects, said to have come from the neighbouring Isseke community, allegedly took away the motorcycle packed within the premises of the town union president, when the PG was not at home.

But the youths of the community, sighting the strange faces, interrogated and arrested them. They were reportedly beaten and stripped, before they were paraded naked.

Ukonze confirmed the development, and promised to call our reporter back for details but did not do so as at press time.

However, a youth in the community, who spoke to our reporter on the condition of anonymity, said: “It is true. Three youths came to the house of our PG when nobody was in the house and stole a motorcycle belonging to his wife.

“When they were interrogated, they said they came from Isseke, a neighbouring town. Our youths, who caught them, beat them up and paraded them in the town before handing them over to the police.”

But the police public relations officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, said the incident had not been reported to the headquarters of the command.