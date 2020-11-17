Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three graduating students of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state have reportedly died in a ghastly auto crash.

The accident, which occurred on Sunday night, Daily Sun gathered, involved a tricycle popularly known as Keke and a Toyota Camry saloon car.

It occurred along Issele-Azagba-Ogwashi-Uku road, according to sources, who said there was a head-on collision between the tricycle and the car.

Local sources added that the victims, two females and a male, had just completed their final year examination, and going to a graduation party when the incident occurred. Said to be inside the ill-fated tricycle, the victims died on the spot as a result of the impact of the collision.

The female victims were identified as HND final students from the Mass Communications department of the polytechnic while the identity of the male student was to be ascertained.

Although occupants of the Toyota Camry car were said to have also died, our correspondent could not, however, confirm it as at the time of filing this report. When contacted, Head of Operations, Federal Road Safety Corp in Delta State, Mr. Bakare Adesina, said the command was not notified about the accident. Also, police public relations officer in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said she has not been able to reach the DPO, Ogwashi-Uku Division for update.