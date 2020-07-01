Three girls have drowned while swimming in a river in Vietnam’s central Ha Tinh province, local media reported on Wednesday.

The three victims, who were all six graders of a local school in Ha Tinh’s Duc Tho District, drowned while taking a bath in river on Tuesday afternoon, local newspaper Phap Luat (Law) quoted local authorities as reporting.

Nearby residents came to the scene to rescue but the students had drowned deep in the river, said the newspaper.

It noted that their bodies were found on the same day at around 6.oo p.m. local time.

An average of 2,000 children in Vietnam died of drowning every year, making it the leading cause of injury-related deaths for children in the country, according to its Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs. (Xinhua/NAN)