Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Three students of the Ondo State College of Health Technology, Akure, who allegedly raped a female undergraduate of the institution have appeared before a magistrate court, sitting in Akure, the state capital.

The suspects, Adeboboye Damilola, Blessing Michael and Eyitayo Charles were brought before the magistrate court by officers of Ondo State command of the Nigeria Police Force following their alleged involvement in the rape of the victim from the Department of Environmental Health Technician of the institution.

The accused persons who allegedly committed the crime in August 2019 at “Barristers Lodge,” Olofinlade Layout, Oda Road, Akure were, arraigned on an eight-count charge which borders on armed robbery, rape, cultism as well as illegal possession of firearms.

The suspects were also alleged to have before the incident, raped a student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) and as well attempted to forcefully have carnal knowledge of another lady.

Also, the defendants were alleged to have robbed one Israel Segun and Adedayo Foluso of his money, handsets, and laptops at gunpoint.

The police prosecutor, Mr. Abdulateef Suleiman, who sought for the remand of the accused persons in prison custody was countered by counsel to the second defendant as well as counsel to the first and third defendants, Mr. Banjo Ayelakin and Mr. Olutoye Adeyanju as they argued that they were served with the application few hours before the court proceeding.

They, however, prayed the court to adjourn the case to enable them to study the application properly.

In her ruling, the magistrate, Mrs. Victoria Bob-Manuel, admitted the prayer of the counsels and ordered for the remand of the accused persons in police custody.

Magistrate Bob-Manuel subsequently adjourned the case to September 5, 2019.