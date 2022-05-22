Three persons have so far been rescued alive from the rubble of the building that collapsed on Freeman Street, Lagos Island, yesterday.

The building which was still under construction at the time of the incident, caved in during a downpour.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in a report stated that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had confirmed earlier in the day that one person had been rescued while another was brought out dead.

NEMA’s Zonal Coordinator in the Southwest, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the latest development.

Rescue operators on ground included those of NEMA, Lagos Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Fire service.