Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Three suspected armed robbers operating along Ihugh-Vandeikya road in Benue state have met their Waterloo in an encounter with a team of Operation Puff Adder.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, on May 28, this year around 1:45am, one of the teams of Operation Puff Adder while on patrol along Ihugh-Vandeikya road encountered a gang of armed robbers operating on the road.

“On sighting the police team, the robbers engaged the police in a gun battle that led to the death of three of the armed robbers. Items recovered from the robbers were one locally-fabricated AK 47 riffle and one locally-made short gun with seven cartridges.”

Between then and now, Anene disclosed that Operation Puff Adder has arrested 18 suspects in Benue State in connection with various nefarious acts such as cultism, armed robbery, kidnapping among others.

The Benue State police command image maker noted that six locally-made pistols, one AK 47 rifle as well as 11 ammunition were recovered from the suspected criminals.

In a statement signed by Anene, Operation Puff Adder, following intelligence report, arrested Solomon Alex, Torbem Ermo, Raphael Apaku, Michael and Isaac Anagba within Makurdi town in connection with cult-related killings.

Anene disclosed that Solomon Alex, after his arrest with one single-barrel shot gun and one live cartridge in his possession also led the operatives to Agatu Local Government Area where one Alhassan Isah and Simeon Alhassan were arrested.

“One locally-made gun designed to use AK 47 ammunition and 14 long-gun barrels were recovered from them indicating that the arms were assembled in the house. The case will soon be charged to court.”

In another development, Anene revealed that one Tarkighir James Abako alias “Ajijan” was arrested in connection with a case of kidnapping that was reported at Gboko town and had confessed that he had participated in the kidnap of many persons in Gboko town for ransom.

It would be recalled that Operation Puff Adder was launched in Benue State on May 22, 2019, at the Benue State police headquarters, Makurdi, by the Commissioner of Police, Mukaddas Muhammad Garba.

The operation, accosting to the PPRO, is a deployment of well-trained personnel to strategic areas for prevention of crime and quick response to heinous crimes in Benue State.