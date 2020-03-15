Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Three corpses were reportedly found close to the main gate of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) in the early hours of Friday.

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased victims were probably chased to the area by suspected cultists who were on a reprisal mission.

Sources from the area who did not want to be named said the assailants, after hacking the three victims to death also set their corpses ablaze.

One of our sources explained that the killing, which is suspected to have been carried out by cultists, may not be unconnected to the Wednesday cult killing of a student at the Benue State University (BSU).

Our source said those who came and attacked at the FUAM may be members of the same cult with the deceased BSU student and had come to FUAM to avenge the death of their member.

When contacted, FUAM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dr. Joseph Fanafa who confirmed the report, however, noted that those who were killed were not students of the institution as none of their students was missing at the time of this report.

Confirming the report, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene said suspected armed robbers were lynched in the area and that two locally made pistols were recovered at the scene.