Christopher Oji

Three suspected members of notorious robbery gang, One Million Boys, yesterday met their Waterloo at the Igando area of Lagos State, as they were overpowered by a local vigilance group and beaten to death.

The bodies of the suspects whose ages were between 17 and 18 were dumped in a canal.

Already some members of the vigilance group, Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), have been arrested by the Police for administering jungle justice on the suspect.

It was gathered that One million Boys had threatened to invade Igando and other adjoining areas, forcing the communities to form emergency security groups to repel the hoodlums.

The hoodlums dared the people as they stormed the area on Monday, but were overpowered by the OPC members who arrested three of them while others took to their heels.

It was gathered that at about 5am yesterday, residents were alerted that the ferocious members of the terror gang were at Sadiku Olowora street, around Igando/ Abaranje link bridge, forcing residents and vigilance groups in the areas to be on vigil.

A resident, Mukaila Dauda, said: “I am a resident, we were told that one million Boys wrote our area and nearby streets that they were coming, since one week, we have been on vigil, waiting for them. Just on Monday, the gang stormed our area and we resisted them until members of the OPC came to assist us. The OPC members arrested three of them and took them to the canal where they were beaten to death and their bodies dumped there. The OPC members recovered a lighter with which they use in setting fire on peoples Windows net to enable them gain access to homes.

“Before they were killed, they confessed that the lighter was meant to lit fire on windows nets, in order to gain access into victims apartments. One of the suspects said they didn’t mean to kill anyone. Before he gave up the ghost, he begged everyone he had stolen from since the lockdown started to forgive him. He also said he was forced to burgle peoples homes because of hunger. He owned up that they were members of the notorious one Million Boys”.

Seven suspects who allegedly participated in the murder have been arrested by the police .