The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested three persons who specialised in vandalism and theft of rail line tracks and slippers in Emene, in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Enugu, yesterday.

Ndukwe said that the police recovered two lorries and the vandalised items, which included rail line tracks, slippers and clips, among others.

He said that the feat was achieved by clearly marshalled out operational strategies, including collaborative security operations, devised by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu.

“One Chukwuma Okoye, 56, and Oluchukwu Igboke, 25, were intercepted and arrested on July 2, at about 1:40am.

“The duo were arrested by a patrol team, headed by the Officer-in-Charge of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad, at Emene, along Enugu-Abakaliki Highway, Enugu.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.