Christopher Oji

Three robbers that have been terrorising the Long Bridge in Isheri, Ojodu-Berger, between Ogun/Lagos states, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, were yesterday arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command.

The suspects, Jidda, 15, Jumah, 19 and Mohammed, 22,were arrested by 8:46 p.m. around Olowopopo Way, Ikeja, after robbing two ladies in Agidingbi, Ikeja, and Isheri. Two Android phones were recovered from them .

According to one of the suspects, Jidda, the gang had been operating on the Ogun Long Bridge, Isheri, UNILAG Estate, Gateway Estate, Ojodu-Berger, Fela Shrine and Agidingbi since May.

“We have been operating since last month. I was invited into the gang by Adamu. He is the leader of the gang. I have gone out on robberies with them seven times. Our targets are mobile phones, wallet and jewelry.

“We also rob in traffic, especially Long Bridge. We avoid operating in Kara because we live there. Our colleagues might see us. We sell the phones and share the money.

“The motorcycle that we use is owned by Alli. The three of us operate on it using a knife and dagger as our arms.”

Police officers trailed the robbers to Olowopopo Way, where a motorist who got a hint that the suspects were being chased hit their bike to prevent them from escaping into the expressway. The owners of the two phones snatched in Gateway Estate, Isheri and Agidingbi, identified the suspects. They have been transferred to the Special Anti Robbery Squad for further investigation

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Muazu Zubairu, urged Lagosians to continue to co-operate with the police in order to address some of the security challenges in the state.