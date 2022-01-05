From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Three teenagers have been arrested in Sagbama, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, for attempted ritual murder.

The suspects: Emomotimi Magbisa, 15, Perebi Aweke, 15, and Eke Prince, 15, natives of Sagbama community, were nabbed over plans to use 13-year-old Endeley Comfort for ritual purposes.

According to residents, the suspects had already started the process of using the victim for rituals when detectives from Bayelsa State Police Command, in collaboration with youths of the area, swooped on them.

According to investigations, the suspects were said to have hypnotized Comfort who followed them to one of the suspects Emomotimi Magbisa, home where one of her fingers was chopped off and her blood sprinkled on a mirror.

However, vigilant youths of the community ,who were suspicious of the movements of the trio,immediately mobilized themselves, rescued the victim; arrested the suspects who they handed over to the police.

Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Asinim Butswat,said the suspects have confessed to the crime.

According to the PPRO:“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspects allegedly accosted Endeley Comfort,13, hypnotised her to follow them to the apartment of Emomotimi Magbisa, in Sagbama community, where they cut off her finger and sprinkled her blood on a mirror for ritual purposes.

“Vigilant youths who noticed the suspicious movements of the suspects,raised the alarm and subsequently arrested the suspects who they handed over to the police. They also handed oversubstances suspected to be charms which were also recovered from the suspects to the police. The suspects have confessed to the crime.

“The victim was rescued and rushed to the hospital for medical attention. The suspects have been transferred to the anti-kidnapping unit of the Command for discreet Investigation.

“ The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ben Nebolisa Okolo, has commended the youths and the community for their vigilance in the community,” he said .