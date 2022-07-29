From Molly kilete, Abuja

Soldiers from 102 Guards Battalion Friday, killed three members of the Boko Haram group, who attacked a military checkpoint mounted in front of the Zuma Barrack along the Abuja /Kaduna expressway.

The attackers who were in a vehicle, were said to have opened fire on the soldiers conducting a stop and search operation who immediately returned fire on the gunmen, killing three of them on the spot.

One soldier who sustained gunshot injured during the operation is recuperating in one of the military medical facility where he was rushed to.

There was pandemonium in the area during the attack as motorists, passengers and other road users abandoned their vehicles and ran for safety just as the soldiers mobilized and chased the gunmen.

The barrack community was also at alert as the authorities fortified security in and around the barracks to prevent the attackers from gaining access.

Neither the Nigerian army or the guards brigade headquarters have issued a statement on the attack even as Daily Sun, gathered that normalcy has since been restored in the area as soldiers are placed on red alert.