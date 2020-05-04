Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has suspended three traditional rulers in Benue state following their alleged complicity in the communal clashes that rocked their domains in recent times.

The affected traditional rulers are the District Head of Shough, Chief Peter Kyugun and his counterpart from Mbasombo, Chief Angegh Kuhe, both of Gwer LGA as well as the Kindred Head of Utange in Ushongo LGA, Chief Dominic Iorver.

While noting that the Tor Tiv and the first class chiefs in the affected areas have been appropriately briefed on the suspension of the monarchs, the governor said a committee had been set up to look into their immediate replacement.

The governor also lamented that the skirmishes in Ukum and Katsina-Ala local government areas of the state were discovered to be purely criminal acts perpetrated by some militia groups.

He said he had already directed security agencies to go after the perpetrators, urging stakeholders in the areas to work together for the unity and development of their communities.

Ortom, however, urged all Benue people to learn to be their brothers’ keepers and not to take arms against themselves, adding that “there is no point fighting and destroying the little we have built over the years.

“The COVID-19 has completely changed the entire world and based on the projection we have, their is going to be the worst recession in our history. Up till now, the crude on the high sea is yet to be sold.

“From the projection we have, the 2020 recession is going to be double what we had in 2016. We should therefore be concerned with our lives. COVID-19 is real and we shouldn’t underrate the situation because we don’t know who is a carrier and people are not being tested.”