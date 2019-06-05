Christopher Oji

The Lagos State police command has arrested three suspected notorious traffic robbers who have been terrorising motorists and passengers at gridlocks.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Bala Elkana, said arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

Giving insight into how they were arrested, Elkana said: ” On June 3, at about 9.05pm, surveillance patrol team from Ipaja police station arrested Aliu around Nepa, Ayobo-Ipaja road while attempting to snatch handsets and handbags from two female victims Grace Williams and Deborah Williams. The suspect posed as a commercial motorcyclist, popularly known as okada. He took advantage of the passengers’ eagerness to avoid traffic congestion through the use of okada, to rob his passengers.

“The suspect confessed to the commission of the crime. The motorcycle he usually used to perpetrate the offence was recovered with one sharp cutlass concealed under the seat. At about 10.10pm of the same date, surveillance patrol team from the same Ipaja police station, deployed to Zion Church area, Aina-Obembe road, Baruwa, arrested one Biodun and Tajudeen (a.k.a Arapa) after snatching a bag from a female victim, Obiako Ruth, also using a motorcycle. The motorcycle was also recovered with one cutlass, one knife and a locally-made pistol.”

He said the suspects would be charged to court.