From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A Magistrate’s Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has remanded three members of Igwuruta Security Planning Advisory Council (ISPAC) in the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre, over alleged murder, illegal possession of firearms and indiscriminate shooting.

The court, in a suit filed by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) against Ikechukwu Amadi, Bright Nwogu, Chikwado Donatus and others now at large, were also charged of unlawful assault of police officers, conspiracy and stealing of AK 47 rifle and property worth N1,010,000.00 belonging to the NPF.

When the matter was mentioned in court yesterday, presided by Magistrate Enyindah John-Kennedy, he did not allow the charge to be read and no plea was taken by the accused persons.

The accused persons were also alleged to have killed one Princewill Ogbonda and Peter Opurum.

The ISPAC members were also charged for the murder of two victims, who were believed to have been buried in an unknown place by the accused persons without the consent of the family members.

The magistrate, however, ordered that the case file should be transmitted to the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter till April 29, 2021, for possible hearing.

Speaking to journalists outside the courtroom, the immediate brothers of the murdered victims, Goodluck Ogbondah and Emmanuel Opurum, said they were seeking justice and recovery of dead bodies of their brothers, who were allegedly killed unjustly.

Daily Sun gathered that, in November, 2020, Princewill and Peter were allegedly arrested by ISPAC operatives and ever since, the duo have not been seen again.