Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it has arrested three persons for allegedly engaging in visa racketeering.

The suspects, Francisca, 34, Chika, 36, and Markus, 24, were arrested at a business center opened by Marcus at Nyanya, a satellite town in the FCT.

They were found to be in possession of forged medical certificates, bank statements, NYSC certificates and university transcripts, among other fake documents.

Police public relations officer in charge of the FCT Police, Anjuguri Manzah, said in a statement that the suspects were arrested by detectives from Criminal Investigation Department (CID), following a tip-off. Mamzah said the suspects, who are currently undergoing interrogation, would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Manzah’s statement reads: “Police detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department of FCT Police Command, acting on a tip-off, have busted and arrested three members of a visa racketeering syndicate operating in FCT.

“The suspects were arrested at a plaza in Nyanya during a sting operation carried out on February 6, 2020, while photocopying some forged documents.

“The suspects were arrested in possession of the following forged documents, which were recovered as exhibits: medical certificate, bank statements, NYSC certificates, universities transcript, etc.