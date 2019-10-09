The police on Wednesday arraigned three women in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing N856,380.

The women are Chidubem Opiah, 33, Christiana Dukor, 23, and Medese Akojenu, 30.

The defendants, whose addresses are not stated are facing a two-count charge of stealing and breaking and entry.

They however, denied the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Akpan Ikem, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on July 1 at about 9:40 a.m. at a company opposite Badagry Grammar School on Dosu Way, Badagry.

Ikem said the defendants broke into the company and stole the money, belonging to one Emma Ify of Ify Global Enterprises.

He said that the offences contravened Section 28 and 305 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaya, however, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N300, 000 each with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Nov.13 for further hearing. (NAN)