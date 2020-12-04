Tony John, Port Harcourt

Three Ogoni women from Luabe community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State have urged the state Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Police brutality, to prevail on the police to release the bodies of their three children killed by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on November 8, 2018.

Also, a former member of the House of Representatives, Paworiso Samuel-Horsfall, demanded N30 million as compensation, from the police for property destroyed and looted from his house in Buguma City in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers during the 2019 governorship election.

The three women, Lelabari Cornelius, Love Lebari and Numkeeree Baah, demanded that the operatives involved should face justice and compensation should be made to them.

The devastated women told the Justice Chukwunenye Uriri-led panel yesterday that their children were among the local vigilance team that intercepted operatives of the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) leading illegal bunkerers passing through the community.

They said further that SARS operatives shot sporadically at the junction, which led to the death of their sons, Neebiee Baah, Ewonubari Lebari and Bariledum Cornelius, adding that their bodies taken away.