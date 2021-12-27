By Christopher Oji, Lagos

A three-year-old child is reported to have died when an 18-seater-bus plunged into a canal at the Oworoshoki area of Lagos.

Seventeen persons were rescued from the ill-fated bus, with the 3-year-old dying before help could come.

According to sources, only the child lost his life, while about five persons were injured.

It was gathered that the passengers were on a visit to the palace of the traditional ruler of Oworoshoki when the bus plunged into the canal.

Witnesses said the driver of the bus might have fallen asleep before losing control and the bus plunged into the canal.

Passersby and residents of the area were able to rescue the trapped passenger, except for the child who lost consciousness and died before arriving at the hospital.

A senior Road Safety Official told Daily Sun that there was no official report about the accident, but that the Corps saw the accident in a viral video on social media, ‘but what we don’t know is whether it is the truth or not. None of our men can confirm if there was an accident or not. Last Wednesday, we heard of such a thing and we investigated and there was no accident. We have contacted the Divisional Police Officers in that axis and none of them has responded. We have also sent out men to the said scene, but they are yet to communicate.’

Efforts to speak with Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, proved abortive as he failed to pick his calls.

The South West Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Familoye, confirmed that a child died in the accident while 17 others were rescued.

He said that NEMA officials were contacted when the accident occurred, but, while on their way, they were called that the community had already rescued the victims, except a child who died in the accident.