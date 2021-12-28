By Christopher Oji

A three-year-old child died, yesterday, when an 18- seater-bus plunged into a carnal at the Oworonshoki area of Lagos.

Seventeen people were rescued from the ill-fated bus, except the child who died before help could come.

Sources said only a child lost his life, while about five people were injured. It was gathered that the passengers were on a visit to the Palace of the traditional ruler of Oworonshoki when the bus plunged into the carnal.

Witnesses said the driver of the bus might have fallen asleep before losing control and the bus plunged into the carnal. Passersby and residents of the area were able to rescue the trapped passengers, except the child who lost consciousness and died before he arrived at the hospital.

A senior Road Safety Official told Daily Sun that there was no official report about the accident, but that the Corps saw the accident in a viral video on the social media, “but what we don’t know is whether it is the truth or not. None of our men can confirm if there was an accident or not.

“Last Wednesday, we heard of such a thing and we investigated and there was no accident.

“We have contacted the Divisional Police Officers in that axis and none of them has responded. We have also sent out men to the said scene, but they are yet to communicate.”

Efforts to speak with Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, proved abortive as he failed to pick his calls.

However, South West Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Familoye, confirmed that a child died in the accident, while 17 others were rescued.

He said that NEMA officials were contacted when the accident occurred, but while on their way, they were told that the community had already rescued the victims, except a child who died in the accident.