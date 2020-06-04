Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Taskforce chairman on prevention and control of Coronavirus in Imo State, professor Maurice Iwu has disclosed that a 3 year old from a family of 4 have tested positive for the virus out of the 42 new cases in the State.

Although he said 25 of them are not from the State just as he also informed that 7 of the cases are active.

Meanwhile, Iwu also disclosed that the State government is ready to have at least 100 persons tested daily as part of its measures to contain the spread of the virus in the State.

Iwu who disclosed this while briefing newsmen yesterday also added that contact tracing of other persons who tested positive is ongoing just as he advised the people on the need to willingly submit themselves for testing.

He emphasised that there is need for daily testing of people affirming that the virus is real , while advising those tested positive not to see it as a death sentence .

However, to ensure that residents of the State adhere strictly to the guidelines for the reopening of places of worships, he said the the taskforce will go round on Sunday to monitor the level of compliance.

He expressed gratitude to the Imo State Traditional Rulers and town union leaders on their efforts in safeguarding the boundaries by engaging community security agencies in all their communities and checkpoints.