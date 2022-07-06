From Fred Itua, Abuja

Three years after Bukola Saraki left as President of the Senate, the management of The National Assembly, is yet to mount his portrait at the photo gallery of the upper legislative wing.

Saraki was elected in June, 2015, despite a strong opposition by the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

As a practice, the National Assembly management mounts the portrait of the Senate President as soon as he vacates office.

In the House of Representatives chamber, portraits of its speakers are mounted as soon as they leave office.

In June, 2015, less than a week after David Mark vacated office as Senate President, his portrait was immediately mounted.

Similarly, in the House of Representatives, the portrait of Yakubu Dogara, its former speaker was mounted in June, 2019, immediately vacated office.

Daily Sun, however, noticed that Saraki’s portrait is conspicuously missing from the photo gallery of former Presidents of the Senate.

A top management staff, who spoke to Daily Sun, said the leadership of the National Assembly had failed to offer an explanation on why the portrait was not mounted.

He said the refusal by the management of the National Assembly to honour an aged-long practice was being questioned by many lawmakers, who have repeatedly asked why Saraki’s portrait was missing.