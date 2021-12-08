From Okwe Obi, Lagos

The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Services (NAQS), yesterday said the country has resumed export of hibiscus flower with 1,111.4 metric tonnes, to Mexico.

In 2018, Mexico had banned Nigeria from exporting the flower to its country following the discovery of a pest called Khapra beetle.

Its Director General, Dr Vincent Isegbe, stated this yesterday in Lagos State, at the 3rd Director General’s Summit and Management Retreat, titled; ‘Leveraging Sanitary and Phytosanitary Adaptability to Push Continental and Global Export Frontiers.’

“As at June this year, we have export 1,111.4 metric tonnes of hibiscus flower to Mexico. We have long resolved the issue. The primary issue then was the detection of pest. “It is called Khapra beetle. We are building so many chambers for specific fumigation. They have that we use a metre bromine fumigation which is what we are doing right now,” he said.

Isegbe also noted that NAQS should be allowed to operate in seaports, airports and other strategic entry and exit points so as to tackle the import and export of uncertified agricultural produce which are unsafe for consumption.