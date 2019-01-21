Paul Orude

No fewer than 30 political parties in Bauchi State have disassociated themselves from the coalition of six political parties led by Speaker Yakubu Dogara plotting the defeat of Governor Mohammed Abubakar in the forthcoming general elections.

In a press release signed by all the 30 chairmen of the parties, their leader, Comrade Abdullahi Muhammad of the All People’s Alliance (APA), said they had resolved to support Governor Abubakar, having realised that they have the same objectives with his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Briefing journalists at the NUJ Secretariat on Monday, Muhammad said their endorsement of Abubakar of the APC hinged on “national progress, economic transformation, peace, security, unity and national development.”

Muhammad said: “We are satisfied with the progressive agenda, developmental projects and policies of the present administration of President Muhammad Buhari and the Governor of Bauchi State, Muhammad, Abduahi Abubakar. We support their candidature in APC and we are committed to their success in the forthcoming general elections.

“We have firmly resolved to support and campaign for the candidates of APC in Bauchi State at all levels in the forthcoming 2019 general elections. No room for cracks shall be allowed to thwart our collective success in all elections.”

