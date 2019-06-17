The British Council in Nigeria has partnered with the Young Readers Library to launch the 2019 edition of the 30 Books Challenge, which will build on the success of the previous year.

The 30 Books Challenge scheduled to hold from 22nd of July to 20th of August is aimed at instilling a culture of reading in children and stimulate their minds while engaging them in a fun and productive way during the forthcoming summer holidays.

Adults/parents are encouraged to read along to bond with their children/wards and model the reading culture to them. The theme for this year’s reading challenge is Space Chase. To register for the 30 Books challenge, visit http://bit.ly/30BooksChallenge and for adults/parents read along, visit http://bit.ly/readalong-forparents